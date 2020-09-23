AT&T 5G is coming to three Air Force bases

Angela Lang/CNET

AT&T is bringing its 5G network to three more US Air Force bases, the company announced Wednesday. The faster mobile network will be added to Buckley Air Force Base in Colorado, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska and Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

There are more than 24,000 personnel serving on those Air Force bases, AT&T said. They can use the 5G network to support new applications for drones, robotics, virtual and augmented reality, smart connected solutions, network storage and cybersecurity.

The three bases are also testing AT&T's networking-as-a-service capabilities to help "innovate and improve our global air, space and cyber readiness," Col. Justin K. Collins, Deputy of Enterprise IT and Cyber Infrastructure Division for the US Air Force, said in a statement.

"We expect 5G service will help us improve the user experience and support a broad array of use cases that can enhance mission effectiveness," Collins said.

Earlier this year, AT&T also brought its 5G network to Tyndall Air Force Base in the Florida Panhandle, with the carrier saying last year it would "help our military maintain its globally competitive edge in defending our freedoms."

Verizon is similarly lighting up military bases with 5G. Its 5G network was installed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California so the US Marine Corps can create a lab to look into how 5G can be used across communications, drones, base security, connected vehicles and energy management, Verizon said in July.

