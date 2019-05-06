Jared Leto and Ezra Miller literally face off at Met Gala

The Met Museum/Twitter

When the theme of Monday's New York Met Gala -- aka the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute -- is "camp," you know things are gonna get weird.

Actors Jared Leto (Suicide Squad) and Ezra Miller (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) took the camp theme to a whole new level with an unusual fashion statement that one might say was a "head" above the rest.

Leto wore a long-sleeved red, silk gown encrusted with jewels from Gucci. But the real showstopper was the decapitated wax-like replica of Leto's own head, which he carried around like a macabre purse.

This head accessory is part of Gucci's creepy head clutches that debuted during Milan Fashion Week back in February.

This isn't the first time Leto shocked Met Gala gawkers. Last year, he attended dressed as Jesus Christ in Gucci for the Met's Heavenly Bodies theme.

nobody does it like ezra miller does it #MetGala pic.twitter.com/zEkIbRk9Fb — daily ezra pics (@devotedtoezra) May 7, 2019

Leto had some fierce competition. All eyes were on fellow actor Ezra Miller. Literally.

Miller's Burberry suit was stylish, but it was his face that turned heads. Miller carried a face mask on a stick, hiding his own face painted with five optical-illusion eyeballs next to his real eyes, equalling seven eyes in total.

Miller saw his weird masked look partly as a death. "Like this ultimate transformation that we all have to do at least once. The celebration of camp is almost funereal ... It's almost like it dies as it walks in the room. But I think it consumes the other as well. You know? I think it's like fire and oxygen," Miller told Vice on Monday.

As expected, people on social media went bonkers for both outfits.

Twitter memes compared Leto's beheaded costume to that of the flamboyant, two-headed character Zaphod Beeblebrox from The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. And in some cases, Leto's outfit to the two-headed Halloween costume worn by The Office's Michael Scott (played Steve Carell).

"Jared Leto's being extremely Jared Leto right now," @AshCrossan tweeted.

"Okay so, 10 out of 10 points for style, but minus several million for originality," @HeyDanKurtz tweeted.

"Michael did it better!" @RussellFnTX tweeted.

Jared Leto's being extremely Jared Leto right now pic.twitter.com/Uul6rMDj63 — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) May 6, 2019

Okay so, 10 out of 10 points for style, but minus several million for originality. pic.twitter.com/zTPwnHFPmz — Dan Kurtz (@HeyDanKurtz) May 6, 2019

And in Miller's case, fans thought his multi-eyed costume was wink-worthy.

"Ezra Miller. He came. He slayed," @skylarljones tweeted.

"Ezra Miller said YES MAMN I DO KNOW CAMP AND DESTROYED US ALLLLLLLL GOOOD LORRRRRRD," @damidents tweeted.

"Ezra Miller proves that aliens have in fact visited our planet. I don't make the rules. #MetGala," @thecherness tweeted.

"This look from Ezra Miller is more magical than all the Fantastic Beasts movies combined," @katehalliwell tweeted.

Ezra Miller said YES MAMN I DO KNOW CAMP AND DESTROYED US ALLLLLLLL GOOOD LORRRRRRD #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ZV9e87AkdL — gaylord (@damidents) May 6, 2019

Ezra Miller proves that aliens have in fact visited our planet. I don’t make the rules. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/RRhIl70vUn — Cher (@thecherness) May 7, 2019

This look from Ezra Miller is more magical than all the Fantastic Beasts movies combined #MetGala pic.twitter.com/n6d9HveeqP — Kate Halliwell (@katehalliwell) May 7, 2019

I guess four heads are better than one. Or two? I'm not quite sure what's going on here.