At CES, the free Amp Me app wants to take on Sonos

Photo by Amp Me

Multi-speaker audio setups make for great dance parties, but they can get expensive fast. Now, a free app called Amp Me thinks it has the solution: synced audio playback across multiple phones and tablets.

It's a clever idea that makes good use of the fact that a lot of today's mobile devices can double as Wi-Fi hotspots. Amp Me taps into that trick to get everyone synced up -- from there, you can stream music from YouTube, SoundCloud, or your music library right in the app and it'll play in perfect rhythm across all of your synced devices. If those devices are outputting sound to a Bluetooth speaker, even better -- Amp Me's team team even suggests throwing a "bring-your-own-Bluetooth-speaker" party, and claims that they've been able to get hundreds of devices synced up at once.

Amp Me comes from Canada, where its creators raised $10 million dollars after sparking interest from one of the investors on the program Dragon's Den, the Canadian version of Shark Tank. Now, they're looking to get as many people listening as possible, and looking to add support for additional streaming services like Pandora and Spotify, something they say is soon to come.

Amp Me is available now as a free download on Android and iOS.