At CES 2019, AMD unveils third generation Ryzen desktop processor

AMD President and CEO Lisa Su announced the third generation Ryzen desktop processor at the company's CES keynote presentation Wednesday. It'll launch in mid-2019, Su said.

AMD demoed it briefly running Microsoft's Forza Horizon 4, on the Radeon VII 7nm GPU announced today, maintaining a consistent frame rate over 100fps at 1,080p. And on a side-by-side Cinebench multicore test versus the Intel i9-9900K, it slightly outperformed the Intel.

"This system is the most advanced PC gaming hardware in the world, together in one system -- third gen Ryzen, [and] Radeon VII," Su said.

