At $400, the Moto G Stylus 5G is Motorola's most affordable 5G phone

Motorola

Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G is coming, and at $400 (converts roughly to £290, AU$520) it will be the company's most affordable 5G phone in the US. If the name sounds familiar, it's because the Moto G Stylus debuted last year with a follow-up version released in January 2021. But this isn't just the 2021 Moto G Stylus with 5G added. It still has the essence of the earlier Stylus phones, but it's closer in size to the $400 Motorola One 5G Ace.

The phone is one of many 5G-enabled budget phones released in 2021. It competes against the likes of the $500 Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, the $400 Galaxy A42 5G and the $300 OnePlus Nord N10 5G. If you're looking for an affordable 5G phone, this might be the year to get one.

The Moto G Stylus 5G comes with a built-in stylus that has a revamped design. The body of the stylus has a cylindrical shape which should make it much easier to put back into the phone. All you need to do is get the correct end inserted. The stylus from the non-5G Moto G Stylus only fits into the phone one-way. When you take the new stylus out, a software prompt will ask to record the date, time and GPS in case you lose it.

The Moto G Stylus 5G works on AT&T and T-Mobile 5G networks. Motorola claims the phone has a two-day battery just like the non-5G Stylus phone. To accomplish this, the Moto G Stylus 5G has a 5,000-mAh battery.



You can buy the Moto G Stylus unlocked starting Monday June 14 from Motorola's website, Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo or Amazon. We look forward to testing the phone for a full in-depth review.

Moto G Stylus 5G features