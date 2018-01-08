Asus' super-cheap phone for CES 2018 has a super-sized battery

In addition to a slew of new laptops and computers, Asus announced a new Android phone at CES 2018. Known as the ZenFone Max Plus, the phone will be available in North America from February. In the US it will cost $229 (converted, that's about £175 or AU$300) for the model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.
This is the first of Asus' ZenFone phones to feature Face Unlock. Already available in the Apple iPhone X (under the branding Face ID), the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 and the OnePlus 5T, facial recognition is a steady-growing trend among phones as an additional or alternative biometric security layer to fingerprints.
The ZenFone Max Plus also packs a whopping 4,130mAh battery -- higher than usual for most phones. According to Asus, the phone can last up to 26 hours on standby and offers 13 hours of video playback.
Not only does it have a long-lasting usage time, Asus claims, but also a long-lasting lifespan. Asus promises an overall lifespan that's double that of other phone batteries, due to a combination of temperature monitoring, overvoltage protection and automatic maintenance settings.
We can't test the battery claims for ourselves until we get our hands on a unit, but on paper a 4,130mAh battery is certainly impressive. The ZenFone 3 Zoom has a 5,000mAh battery and that lasted 20 hours during CNET's lab test for continuous video playback. By comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, for example, has a 4,000mAh battery and lasted 24 hours on average.
The phone comes in black and a bluish silver. Other features include a 5.7-inch display, two rear-cameras, including an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 1.5GHz octacore processor from MediaTek. The phone will be offered in pink too, as well as a model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, though no information has been given as to which markets these units will be available in. It runs Android 7.0 with Asus' Zen user interface layered on top.
Asus ZenFone Max Plus specs
|
|Asus ZenFone Max Plus
|Display size, resolution
|5.65-inch; 2,160x1,080 pixels
|Pixel density
|427 ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|6.01x2.87x0.35 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|152.6x73x8.8mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|5.64oz, 160g
|Mobile software
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Camera
|16-megapixel (standard), 8-megapixel (wide)
|Front-facing camera
|16-megapixel
|Video capture
|TBD
|Processor
|1.5GHz octacore processor from MediaTek
|Storage
|32GB
|RAM
|3GB
|Expandable storage
|256GB
|Battery
|4,130mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Back
|Connector
|Micro-USB
|Headphone jack
|Yes
|Special features
|Face unlock
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$229
|Price (GBP)
|£175, converted
|Price (AUD)
|AU$300, converted
What to expect from the big screens of 2018: From OLED to QLED to Micro LED, CES is the place where screen time is absolutely friggin' huge. Here's a peek.
CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.
CES 2018
-
reading•Asus' super-cheap phone for CES 2018 has a super-sized battery
-
Jan 8•Asus goes for gold with new super-fast AX router at CES 2018
-
Jan 8•Yell at this Whirlpool microwave, and it will heat up your meal
-
Jan 8•You can use voice commands to control this Whirlpool oven
-
Jan 8•Whirlpool's smart washer/dryer hybrid now works with Alexa
-
•See All
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.