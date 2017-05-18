1:35 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The first phone with both of Google's features for changing your reality -- the Asus ZenFone AR -- is coming to Verizon this summer.

The announcement came from Google at I/O, the company's annual developer conference, where the tech giant introduced advances to its augmented reality and virtual reality software, including a lot more experiences for the ZenFone AR, which my colleagues were able to check out firsthand at the show.

For those keeping track, the Asus ZenFone AR is unique because it's the first phone that works with both Google Daydream (for VR) and Tango (for AR). That means you'll be able to pop it into a headset like the Daydream View for a fully immersive experience, or overlay objects into the world around you using Tango AR.

In addition, the ZenFone AR is an important phone because although it's the second Tango phone after the clunky, rather horrible Lenovo Phab 2 Pro, it's the first Tango phone that's thin enough and promising enough in the specs department that the AR-curious would want to buy.

The ZenFone AR and Tango will let you see Gap clothes in your size before you buy (on a mannequin, not on you), and plot items in your living room from Lowe's. There are also apps from YouTube, Netflix and Google's Street View.

We don't have word on pricing through Verizon or from Asus.com, where we expect an unlocked version to go on sale. We'll update this story if Asus or Verizon responds to our requests for comment.

For more about Google I/O and other announcements check out all of our coverage.