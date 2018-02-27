CNET también está disponible en español.

Asus unveils 3 new Zenfone 5 models: Watch live from MWC Barcelona

Asus is unveiling new Zenfone 5 models in Barcelona. Follow along live.

The Asus Zenfone 5 is a series of 3 new phones. The company has just unveiled the trio on stage at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The differences between the Zenfone 5 Lite, Zenfone 5 and Zenfone 5Z are being described in detail now. What we know so far:

Zenfone 5 Lite:

  • 6-inch display
  • dual rear cameras, dual front cameras

Watch the live stream for complete updates.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.

Earlier: 

It's not called the Zenfone X, but that's the likely nickname for the big phone that Asus is expected to reveal in Barcelona on Tuesday.

The Taiwanese manufacturer that's perhaps better known for its solid lineup of PCs and laptops is hosting the final big hardware-centric press conference at Mobile World Congress, the world's largest phone show. And the rumors all point to a new Android phone with an all-screen design -- except for a distinctive notch in the top center. Sound familiar?

Asus is dubbing the event "#BackTo5," in a nod to the presumed phone's Zenfone 5 name. (Don't confuse it with the 2014 version of Zenfone 5, however.)

You can watch the full event live right, and CNET will have complete coverage of whatever is ultimately announced from our team on the ground in Barcelona.

WHAT: Asus "#BackTo5" Zenfone press conference

WHEN: NOW -- Tuesday, Feb. 27, 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. CET (Check your local time here)

WHERE: Live from Barcelona, Spain. Watch it embedded above.

