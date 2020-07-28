Asus' ZenBook 13 and 14 get updated with 10th-generation Intel chips

Asus

Asus is updating its ZenBook line, giving its ZenBook 13 and ZenBook 14 a small refresh in time for the back-to-school shopping season. Announced on Tuesday, the new models now feature a "thinner and lighter" design, Intel's latest 10th-generation chips and up to 22-hours of battery life.

Available at 13.3-inches for the ZenBook 13 (model UX325) and 14-inches for the appropriately named ZenBook 14 (model UX425), both laptops use the company's NanoEdge display with thinner bezels that Asus claims offers a 90% "screen-to-body ratio."

Both models will also keep the same wide array of ports as prior versions, including full-size HDMI and USB-A ports, two USB-C Thunderbolt ports (either of which can be used for fast charging) and a microSD card slot. RAM, however, is capped at 8GB though you can get up to 512GB of SSD storage.

A Windows Hello-compatible IR camera is located by the webcam for logging in through facial recognition, with other features including an LED numeric keypad hidden inside the trackpad and an "ErgoLift" hinge that angles the keyboard up when opened to allow for easier typing. The two models also support the latest WiFi standard, WiFi 6.

Both machines are available now at a host of retailers including Amazon, Newegg and Asus' online store. Pricing starts at $800 for the ZenBook 13 and $900 for the ZenBook 14.