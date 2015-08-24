Asus unveils new ZenFone 2 smartphone with 256GB of storage

Asus

The latest model in Asus' ZenFone 2 line is set to pack in four times as much storage as the previous model's maximum offering.

The Taiwanese electronics giant's new Android handset features the same 5.5-inch screen and 2.3GHz Intel quad-core processor as its predecessor but will sport 256GB of storage data, the company said late last week at the Incredible Comes to Latin America event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. That's four times the storage capacity of the $299 4GB Zenfone 2 model that was released in March.

The storage statement comes at a time in which many companies, particularly Samsung, have done away with expandable storage space -- flagship devices like the Galaxy S6, Note 5 and Google's Nexus 6 are without a microSD slot for extra space.

The second-generation ZenFone range debuted in Taiwan in March before launching in the US two months later. It came in many models, including several with 2GB of RAM and a flagship version with 4GB RAM and up to 64GB of storage.

Asus has since released many variants, including the polygonally stylised Deluxe Edition and the Laser and Selfie versions, which both house more robust cameras.

CNET's review in May gave the handset points for its sharp screen and lowlight camera but dinged it for its relatively poor battery life and cheap feel. The Deluxe Special Edition will be available in two designs -- Carbon Night and the polygonal Drift Silver -- and is set for a September release in Brazil, but Asus hasn't provided further pricing or availability information.