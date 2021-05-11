Asus tunes up TUF series gaming laptops with new Nvidia, Intel processors

Asus

Asus' extra-durable gaming laptop line is getting a performance boost from the latest 11th-gen Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs. The updated TUF F15 and F17 gaming laptops will also feature faster memory and display options than their predecessors while still being built to withstand drops and shakes, as well as extreme heat, cold and humidity.

Asus will offer the updated TUF series with up to an eight-core 11th-gen Intel processor and up to a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. They'll also have faster 3,200MHz memory and room for two PCIe SSDs for plenty of game storage. The 15-inch F15 will be offered with an FHD display (1,920x1,080 pixels) with up to a 240Hz gaming panel and a 100% sRGB color gamut, while its larger 17-inch linemate, the F17, will come with a 144Hz panel at the same resolution.

To accommodate the increased performance, Asus revamped the cooling systems that feature dual 83-blade fans and a channel design that allows the laptops to blow dust out more easily all on their own. When you're not gaming, the laptops can operate silently so you don't have to worry about fan noise kicking in.

Both models, which will be available with metal or plastic bodies, are built to meet Mil-Spec standards (MIL-STD-810H), so they can handle being knocked around in your bag, too.

The TUF F15 and F17 will be available from late Q2 in North America. No pricing was announced. Other gaming PC makers including Alienware, Razer and Lenovo joined Asus with announcements on Tuesday of updated laptops featuring the new processors. Whether you'll actually be able to find them easily this summer remains to be seen as the global chip shortage continues.