Asus teases Oct. 18 event for ROG Phone, US launch incoming?

Aloysius Low/CNET

The Asus ROG Phone made its first appearance at Computex in June, but the hardcore gaming phone has been MIA since.

Now it seems like we may be just days away from its launch. Asus North America tweeted a teaser for an event on Oct. 18, showing the back of the ROG Phone. You can check it out below:

The teaser says "Coming to New York," which could imply a US launch event. Maybe Asus will share info about the phone's release in other markets as well.

Asus isn't the first company to release a phone built for gaming, but it stands out from the competition. It has dedicated programmable buttons so you don't have to rely solely on the touchscreen. It has a handful of accessories like attachable side controllers, a twin view dock and a battery pack stand. Plus, it's powered by a Snapdragon 845 chip and comes with a 90Hz refresh rate display.

Now playing: Watch this: Asus' ROG Phone is a gaming phone with actual gaming...

All this puts it above its closest gaming phone competitor, the Razer Phone. That being said, Razer is expected to announce the Razer Phone 2 on Oct. 10, which may put the two phones in direct competition.