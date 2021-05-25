Asus ROG Phone 5 now on sale in the US for $1,000

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Android phone with the best battery life we've ever tested is now on sale in the US. The Asus ROG Phone 5 launched on the company's site on Tuesday. ROG stands for Republic of Gamers, so the phone prioritizes the specs needed to make mobile games shine and brings a beefy battery to boot.

If you want to play Android games with fancy hardware, you can buy the Asus ROG Phone 5 on the company's store now for $1,000. We quite liked the ROG Phone 5 in our review, noting an impressive refresh rate, great battery life and a variety of options to control your mobile game of choice.

The available model has a whopping 16GB of RAM along with 256GB of storage. Note that Asus released two other models alongside the basic version -- a Pro and an Ultimate ROG Phone 5, which increase the RAM and the storage, include a cooling attachment, and have an extra display on the back of the phone.

You'll have to wait a little bit longer for the souped-up versions to debut in the US, but the base model offers more than enough power to run mobile games at an extremely high level.