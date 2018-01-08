Asus

Three 27-inch monitors offer a broader field of view than a single 34-inch curved one, and while you soon learn to tune out the vertical black seams in the multiple-monitor setup, wouldn't it be cooler to not suffer them at all?

Asus thinks so. At CES 2018, the company debuted a kit that you attach on the screens' seams, which uses lenses to refract the content on the screen edges at a 130-degree angle -- essentially using a sort of stealth technology to hide them.

We don't know how much Asus will be charging for the ROG Bezel-free kit, but it's slated to arrive in the first half of 2018. I'm looking forward to seeing how effective it really is.

