CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Latest New Products Must-See
Monitors

Asus ROG kit uses stealth to disguise those annoying bezels

At CES 2018, Asus debuted a kit that uses stealth to disguise those unsightly bezel seams in a multimonitor array.

asus-bezel-kit

 Asus

Three 27-inch monitors offer a broader field of view than a single 34-inch curved one, and while you soon learn to tune out the vertical black seams in the multiple-monitor setup, wouldn't it be cooler to not suffer them at all? 

bezel-free-kit

 Asus

Asus thinks so. At CES 2018, the company debuted a kit that you attach on the screens' seams, which uses lenses to refract the content on the screen edges at a 130-degree angle -- essentially using a sort of stealth technology to hide them.

We don't know how much Asus will be charging for the ROG Bezel-free kit, but it's slated to arrive in the first half of 2018. I'm looking forward to seeing how effective it really is.

L'Oreal UV Sense
29
All the cool new gadgets at CES 2018

PC preview: What to expect from laptops, desktops and tablets at CES this year.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.

CES 2018
Next Article: Under-the-radar phone giant Honor has its eye on the US