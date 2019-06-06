Asus ROG 2 gaming phone could launch in July

Aloysius Low/CNET

Asus and Tencent could be launching the ROG 2 phone in July, a post on Chinese social media site Weibo has said.

The phone will be optimized for gaming content, according to the post.

The original Asus ROG phone provides one of the best ways to play games on an Android phone and was priced at $900.

It came with pressure-sensitive buttons called AirTriggers, two USB-C ports, dual rear cameras and a 4,000-mAh battery that lasted for 15 hours in CNET's battery lab test for continuous video playback on airplane mode.

Neither Asus nor Tencent immediately responded to requests for comment.