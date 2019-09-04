Asus

Some PC gamers might still laugh at the idea of using a laptop instead of desktop, but that's certainly not stopping Asus from advancing the technology for portable gaming. Following up the CES debut of the crazy ROG Mothership GZ700GX and overhauling its entire gaming laptop lineup in April, Asus debuted the world's fastest laptop gaming display at IFA 2019, Europe's largest consumer tech show.

While 120Hz and 144Hz refresh rates for gaming laptop displays are more widespread these days, only a few systems from the likes of Alienware, Omen by HP, Razer and Asus offer faster 240Hz displays. Faster refresh rates reduce blur and overall make games look smoother so you'll see fewer artifacts that take you out of the gaming experience.

To take full advantage of a 300Hz display, though, you'll need a top-end graphics card in the laptop capable of pushing a game at frame rates upwards of 240fps. Asus says it will help with visible stuttering when frame rates are slower, however. It can draw a complete new frame every 3.3 milliseconds, which matches the 3ms response time of the pixels. The performance is a 25% increase over the current standard for high-level esports tournaments, Asus said in its announcement.

The Asus Zephyrus S GX701 will be the first laptop available with the new display in October. It will then find its way into more Asus ROG gaming laptops next year.

Asus also announced that its Zephyrus S GX502, Zephyrus M GU502, and Strix G G531 and G731 will be available in a "glacier blue" hue. Asus is hoping the cooler color will appeal to creators who also game. These gaming laptops were announced earlier in the year in black and, aside from the color, will otherwise remain the same.

The new color option will be available at retailers worldwide some time in Q3 of this year.