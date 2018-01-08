Asus' 2018 Vivo all-in-ones come in medium and small

Asus

Asus has narrowed the bezels on its Vivo line of everyday all-in-one desktops, giving the already attractive systems a more modern look for 2018.

On the inside, the 27-inch Vivo V272 ramps up to 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU. While that discrete GPU promises better performance than you'd get with just the integrated graphics in the Core i7, it's a notebook part so you can expect the system to perform more like a midrange laptop than a desktop.That's pretty common for all-in-ones, since most manufacturers insist on cramming the system into the back of the monitor where heat's a bigger problem.

It has a touch display, though with a respectable 100 percent sRGB color gamut. It's only 1,920x1,080 pixels, which means the density isn't great and will likely look a little coarse.

The company also announced a new model of its smaller -- too small? -- 22-inch Vivo AiO V222 which also looks sleeker thanks to it's "frameless" small-bezel design.

Both systems incorporate Asus' SonicMaster notebook speaker system.

The company didn't announce pricing, but said the systems would be available in the first half of 2018.

