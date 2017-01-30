Astronauts strike superhero poses for crew photo in space

Up Next Meet Jon Hamm, the hologram (aka the holohamm)

A lot of us played superhero games as kids. You stick one fist into the air, tuck the other in next to your rib cage and pretend you're flying through the air like Superman. This is a lot easier to pull off in a convincing way if you're an adult astronaut floating in microgravity on board the International Space Station.

European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet posted a crew picture to Twitter on Monday showing the members of the ISS's Expedition 50 all together for a "traditional" portrait. Rather than posing in a standard way, they're stretched out like superheroes caught in mid-flight. Pesquet declares, "We gave it a new twist!"

This isn't the first time astronauts have played around with portraits. Expedition 45 crew members donned Star Wars Jedi costumes while still on Earth and ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti dressed up as Star Trek's Captain Kathryn Janeway for a space selfie. And let's not forget there's a gorilla suit on board the ISS. Astronauts do know how to have fun.

