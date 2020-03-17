Astronaut Buzz Aldrin has advice for getting through quarantine

NASA

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin is no stranger to being in quarantine. When he, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins returned from the first landing on the moon in 1969, NASA placed the Apollo 11 crew in lockdown.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Aldrin is taking no chances. When asked by Ars Technica what he's doing to protect himself from the virus, Aldrin said he was "lying on my ass and locking the door."

And for good reason, because at 90, Aldrin is in the group most vulnerable to the disease.

In 1969, NASA was worried that germs or diseases that might've hitched a ride with the capsule could unleash a lunar plague on Earthlings. So, immediately after splashdown, the crew donned anti-contamination suits and transported to Houston, where they spent the next three weeks in a converted Airstream trailer called the Mobile Quarantine Facility.

Aldrin spoke of his experiences in quarantine and encouraged the millions of Americans already in lockdown to stay put in their homes. But his experience in the MQF didn't inspire much confidence in NASA's ability to keep germs from leaking out of their isolation chamber.

"Well, Mike Collins and I used to exercise and jog a little bit around the hallway," he said. "We looked at this one crack in the floor, and there were ants crawling in and out."

The MQF was retired two years later after Apollo 11, when it was determined that the moon was completely devoid of life, including pathogens.