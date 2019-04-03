New robots are about to create a buzz in space.
Three hovering robots, dubbed Astrobees, will be heading to the International Space Station to help astronauts conduct research, do maintenance and track inventory, NASA said Tuesday in a blog post.
The Astrobees have been developed and built at NASA's Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California. They use fans to move, can turn on any axis and go forward in any direction in space. Each robot has cameras and sensors for navigation and a robotic arm to handle tasks. They run on battery and can dock at a power station and recharge themselves automatically.
They'll also help researchers carry out experiments, test technologies and study human-robot interaction in space, NASA said. The results could help humans prepare to explore the moon and other planets. Two of the three Astrobees are expected to head to the space station this month.
Discuss: NASA is sending self-charging robotic 'bees' to space station
