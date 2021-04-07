AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine: EU regulator says blood clots should be listed as rare side effect

Sarah Tew/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

The European Union's drug regulator on Wednesday said its found a possible link between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and very rase cases of unusual blood clots, but that the overall benefits of the shot outweigh the risk of side effects.

The European Medicines Agency concluded that "unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects" of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, the regulator said in a release. The assessment comes after an expert committee reviewed reports of unusual blood clots in people who had received the vaccine.

"It is important that both vaccinated people and health care professionals are aware of the signs and symptoms of these unusual blood clotting disorders and can spot them quickly to minimize the risk," said Emer Cooke, executive director of the EMA, during a briefing on Wednesday.

AstraZeneca didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.