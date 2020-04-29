Assassin's Creed Valhalla confirms next game set in Viking Age

The setting of the next Assassin's Creed video game was revealed in a livestream Wednesday. Players are headed to the Viking Age in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
Ubisoft hosted a nearly 4-hour-long livestream of artist BossLogic working on a piece of art that slowly revealed the setting of the game. We got early glimpses of an icy sea and fighting below a castle, with the final scene dominated by a figure dressed in furs and holding a large axe.
The first trailer for Assassin's Creed Valhalla is will be revealed Thursday at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.
The Assassin's Creed franchise is an action-adventure series from Ubisoft about a sect of robed assassins who fight a group called the Templars across history.
This new release will follow 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey.
CNET's Sean Keane contributed to this report.
