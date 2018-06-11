E3 2018: Watch the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey trailer, gameplay footage

CNET screenshot

If you were paying attention to leaks before E3 2018 started, you already knew there was a new Assassin's Creed game on the way -- one big enough that Ubisoft had to reveal the game's full name, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, early. We knew it was set in Ancient Greece. We knew it was coming this year. Now, we have a trailer and some significant gameplay details for the game.

CNET screenshot

Set in 431 BC, Odyssey follows the exploits of one of two playable characters, Kassandra and Alexios, through the events of the Peloponnesian War. Once you choose one character, that will be it for the rest of the game, so no character switching like we saw in Assassin's Creed Syndicate. Either of the characters possesses the Spear of Leonidas, which will play a major role in gameplay and in the story.

And building off of the RPG mechanics introduced in last year's Assassin's Creed: Origins, Odyssey will have dialog options, equipment, skill trees and the promise of player choice impacting the world as a whole. And like Origins, a brief tease within the gameplay trailer above hints at some supernatural elements making their way into the game as a minotaur made the quickest of appearances.

CNET screenshot

How well all of those elements will come together remains to be seen, but expect more details on Assassin's Creed: Odyssey as E3 2018 continues. In the meantime, check out both the gameplay and cinematic trailer below.

Watch this: E3 2018 preview

