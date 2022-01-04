Elizabeth Holmes found guilty in Theranos trial Free at-home COVID-19 tests Ford to double F-150 Lightning production Child tax credit payments Wordle, explained Morbius release delayed
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

ASOS deals: Score up to 80% off final discounts, 20% off everything for new shoppers and more

Develop your new street-chic style with over 100 brands at ASOS.

asos-screenshot
ASOS

It's time for all ASOS customers to get together and take advantage of three deals available for the new year. The first and most significant offer is a fantastic discount that allows you to save up to 80% on final discount styles for women and men

See at Asos

The other offer is available to ASOS newbies. If you've never shopped at ASOS before, this deal will give you 20% off everything online and on the app when you spend $50 and use the code NEWBIE at checkout. And if you're wondering whether first-time buyers can take advantage of an additional 20% discount on the 80% sale, the answer is yes. So you'll save even more money if you use this code.

The final deal is for 50% off select street styles from Nike and Adidas. This deal is also available for both women and men. Both the final discounts and the 50%-off deal for Nike and Adidas apparel have no set end date on the site, but if you want the newbie deal, you have until Jan. 24 to get it. 