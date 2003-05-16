Ask Jeeves UK to get Google links

Ask Jeeves, an Internet search site and technology provider, said Friday that its U.K.-based subsidiary has selected Google to provide sponsored links on Ask Jeeves UK. Google's AdWords, or text links will complement own line of advertising products, Ask Jeeves said.

Paid links, or sponsored searches, have fueled revenue growth for search engines such as Google and Overture Services. Google's AdWords program allows marketers to bid for placement next to or within search results related to specific inputted keywords. One of the strengths in this formula is that advertisers only have to pay the search sites when Web surfers actually click on the links. Google already provides sponsored links for Ask Jeeves' U.S. sites, including Ask.com and Teoma.com