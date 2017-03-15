Ask Amazon's Alexa, and you shall receive food from Grubhub

The food-delivery service has developed an Alexa Skill that enables you to use voice commands to order your food.

You can use Alexa-enabled smart speakers like this Amazon Echo Dot to order from Grubhub.

You can give a voice command to your smart speaker to order food from the delivery service Grubhub thanks to a new Skill for Alexa, Amazon's voice-activated virtual assistant. Here's how it works: You enable the Grubhub Skill (sort of like an app for Alexa that connects the platform's voice capabilities to smart devices and apps), and Grubhub will share your account information with Amazon. Then, you can ask your Alexa-enabled smart speaker to ask Grubhub to order food.

The integration isn't completely seamless. You can only reorder one of your last three Grubhub meals, but you can't edit your reorder. If you want to order something new, you'll still have to go directly through Grubhub.

