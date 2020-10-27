Ask Alexa to open Borat Assistant for the best potato news

Amazon Prime Video

You probably don't want to take advice from Borat, of all people. But now the Sacha Baron Cohen character has moved into Amazon's Alexa, and with your permission, will hand out terrible jokes, stories and bizarre news updates. Hurry up and try it though. As Alexa's new Borat Assistant will tell you, he has to go "make toilet." (Plus, the Borat Assistant is available for a limited time only.)

Just instruct your device to try the program by saying, "Alexa, open Borat Assistant," and acknowledge that you might hear some adult jokes or language. Then you can tell Borat to share the news, sing a song or tell a joke.

Trust us on this one. Say “Alexa, open #Borat Assistant” followed by any of our personal favorites:



- Tell me the news

- Sing me a song

- Tell me a joke pic.twitter.com/qQp09NzDSt — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) October 23, 2020

Eventually, Alexa will go back to regular virtual assistant duties, which is probably for the best, since there's only so much potato and bear news a person can take. And Borat's musical medley is a bit like if your uncle had too much schnapps at Thanksgiving and decided to jump, jump to the rhythm in Grandma's rec room. Seriously, it's like he'll never stop. Don't even get me started on his delivery of fake news -- with one foxy exception.

Why is Amazon letting the mankini-wearing fictional celeb into its device? It's a movie promotion, but kind of a funny one. The second Borat film, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, is now available on Amazon Prime Video.