As polar vortex rolls in, Twitter rolls out Star Wars Hoth memes

It's going to be capital-C Cold in a large part of the country today.

How cold? It's "blow soap bubbles and watch them freeze" cold. It's "throw hot water into the air and see it turn to steam" cold. It's so cold in Minnesota that the newspaper I used to work for, the Minneapolis-based Star Tribune, has a headline on its website asking, Can we catch Siberia?

The cold is serious business. "Some 100 million people will experience temperatures near or below zero," CNET sister site CBS News warns. The cold is so extreme that exposed skin can suffer frostbite in five minutes or less, CBS notes.

Blame something called the polar vortex. CBS News describes it as a whirling mass of cold air that "usually stays closer to the poles, but sometimes breaks apart, sending chunks of Arctic air southward into the US during winter." This week, the cold air is coming all at once, CBS meteorologist Jeff Berardelli writes.

You can't beat the cold, but you can survive it. Stay inside, if you can. Bundle up in layers, if you can't. Keep your gas tank full, pack a car emergency kit and make hot soup. And have a sense of humor about it, as these Twitter users did.

First off, there are many, many Star Wars jokes, thanks to the ice planet Hoth. "I'd like to go out for lunch, but not sure my Tauntaun will reach the first marker," Eric J. Klinker wrote.

I'd like to go out for lunch, but not sure my Tauntaun will reach the first marker. #PolarVortex2019 — Eric J. Klinker (@EricJKlinker) January 29, 2019

i’ve made a planet hoth joke at least 4 times today and nobody has gotten it :( — Selena 🌵 (@Selena_Cardiel) January 29, 2019

I've seen all the "Chicago = Hoth" memes. Which made me wonder: Would a tauntaun even be the best mount for extreme cold/snow & ice?



I think you'd need:

✅ Endothermic

❌ Huge amounts of fat stores

❌ At least four limbs in contact with the ground pic.twitter.com/c1FlR3tGsr — 🦖 SUE el tiranosaurio rex 🦖 (@SUEtheTrex) January 29, 2019

My generation when it snows: I'm Luke on Hoth!



His generation when it snows: I'm Han on Vandor! pic.twitter.com/0uw2VhVOIE — Radio D'Qar (@RadioDQar) January 29, 2019

But the snark was mostly focused on our own planet.

Looks like Justin Bieber wasn’t actually the worst thing to come out of Canada.



#PolarVortex2019 — Faber (@dfaber84) January 29, 2019

Minnesota Twitter today: “Why did we cancel school when we only got 6 inches of snow and the temperature is above 0?”



Rest of the country: *backs away slowly* — David Montgomery (@dhmontgomery) January 28, 2019

Chicago will be colder than Antarctica this week. Wow! 🥶

#PolarVortex2019 pic.twitter.com/ppA904HFJw — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) January 29, 2019

They call it "Barney" because of its color on a weather map. It doesn't love you. https://t.co/T7WalsmkqA #PolarVortex2019 pic.twitter.com/dSDQQDzLJY — David Beard (@dabeard) January 29, 2019

This man is only showing what would be my top-most layer. pic.twitter.com/Zv7itTZTCv — U. S. Elaine™️ 🍳 (@USelaine) January 28, 2019

I’m just a girl standing in front of January asking it to be April. — ℳ (@Love_bug1016) January 29, 2019

Them: How did he die?

Me: he went out side

Other Minnesotans: oh ya, ya can’t do that now, don’t cha know — Just Josh (@Jmann500) January 29, 2019

And there's nothing cold-weather citizens like more than dissing their warm-climate "friends" who keep posting photos of the temperature in Florida or other southern states right now. "Thoughts and prayers for Florida," one wrote.

8” of snow down South: Buy all of the milk, bread and water possible while not planning to leave the house for a week!!



8” of snow up North: Looks like today is a good time to winterize my boat!! #TrueStory #NWIWeather #Iknowthisguy #PolarVortex2019 pic.twitter.com/w5xL6j0S2Z — Clinton Griffiths 📺🎙📝 (@AgDayAnchor) January 28, 2019

Thoughts and prayers for Florida 🙏 https://t.co/vXgtQ2Hp8g — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) January 29, 2019

I just got to Atlanta, and I learned that school is cancelled, and tomorrow is a snow day. Its in the 40s. There is no snow on the ground.



The city is projected to get 0.25 inches of snow tomorrow.



I’m giving Atlanta some serious side-eye right now. — KatieEukel (@KTAndrea) January 29, 2019

As the rest of the country backs away I shudder to think of the calamity about to befell Tennessee with 1-3 inches of snow thanks to winter storm Jayden. I find humor in how ALL of us perceive weather around the country. — Thomas Holtz (@HolltzThomas) January 28, 2019

Not a bad time to be in Florida😎🌴



Temperatures this week: https://t.co/qzTQzzRmVl pic.twitter.com/6YMUE1iGHR — WPTV (@WPTV) January 29, 2019

