As Julia Louis-Dreyfus applauds Kamala Harris, her Veep character has advice

Elections 2020

With news that Joe Biden has won the race for US president, his running mate, Kamala Harris, made history. The vice president-elect will become the first woman ever elected to the position, as well as the first Black and first Asian American. One of the earliest to congratulate Harris was someone who knows VP duties well, at least on television: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who played Vice President (eventually President) Selina Meyer on HBO's Emmy-winning comedy series Veep, which ended in 2019.

"'Madam Vice President' is no longer a fictional character," Louis-Dreyfus tweeted.

Louis Dreyfus may have been happy about Harris' new job, but her Veep character wouldn't have been, said David Mandel, the show's executive producer.

"I want to be very clear about this: Selina Meyer would hate Kamala Harris," Mandel said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times published Sunday. "There's just no question about how much she would hate her. She would hate her intelligence, she would hate to know how much people like her, how popular she is. So I don't think she would readily give advice -- but if truly pressed, perhaps in the middle of the night and a little drunk, maybe."

Louis-Dreyfus, of course, was far from alone in her excitement about Harris' historic moment. The results had plenty of people on social media -- from politicians to entertainers to everyday voters -- responding with unbridled enthusiasm.

"Y'all hear that?" wrote one Twitter user, alongside footage of Harris dancing exuberantly. "That's the glass ceiling cracking."

FIRST female vice president KAMALA HARRIS CONGRATS #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/1F80CssUcr — tshad (@banksvillanelle) November 7, 2020

My Vice President is a WOMAN OF COLOR 💙 #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/vhYBoxQG6X — I CAN'T STOP ME (@thetwiceroom) November 7, 2020

Dancing was a frequent topic of the Harris memes, with some referencing Louis-Dreyfus' own infamous awkward dancing as Elaine on the hit sitcom Seinfeld.

When u wish upon a star...

Congrats to @KamalaHarris So proud to be a woman and a Californian today. 🥳🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/pUbJomrA7R — Sandy, the Beach is Back🌊❄️ (@BKiddo0725) November 7, 2020

By the way Julia, you need to release an Elaine dance clip to celebrate this momentous occasion, please 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/IdpdraMlkp — 🇪🇸Sir Charles Dee 🇺🇸🧢 (@SirCharliedee) November 7, 2020

Other women inspired

One popular image, created by artist Bria Goeller and shirt company Good Trubble, showed Harris -- the daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father -- striding, briefcase in hand, with the shadow of Ruby Bridges cast on a wall next to her. Ruby Bridges was, of course, the first African American child to desegregate her all-white grade school in Louisiana.

That little girl was me pic.twitter.com/NGEhZBsPKw — WTF AMERICA (Good Trubble) (@WTFAMERICA20171) November 7, 2020

Many women celebrated Harris' election as a historic first they were unsure would happen in their lifetimes. Wrote one, "I am crying with joy. As a 61-year-old woman, I was afraid I would never see this day. This means a lot!" Wrote another, "What a great day for my daughters and all the daughters of this country."

I am crying with joy. As a 61-year-old woman, I was afraid I would never see this day. This means a lot! — Julie Hanson Swanson (@JulesVerne1981) November 7, 2020

What a great day for my daughter & all the daughters of this country. 💙 pic.twitter.com/rawiSplDwL — Amanda Panda 🏳️‍🌈👩‍💻 (@_TheCrazyBear_) November 7, 2020

My daughter is dancing around the house singing “Kamala’s my BFF!” over and over.

I don’t think it’s possible to overstate how big this moment is for young girls everywhere.



Thank you and congratulations @KamalaHarris! — Barry Schapiro, MD, FAAOS (@bschapiroMD) November 7, 2020

Not personally a fan, but I’m glad she’ll pave the way to normalize women in high offices, women in power. — CaptainMo 🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@mohearts2run) November 7, 2020

Imagine Barb & Mike Emhoff this weekend, the first Americans ever to say "my daughter-in-law, the vice president." pic.twitter.com/v3s9socTdl — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) November 7, 2020

Husband Douglas Emhoff is celebrated too

And some also celebrated the first-ever second gentleman, Harris' husband, Douglas Emhoff.

First Jewish second gentleman. We have broken the stained glass ceiling — Steven Perlberg (@perlberg) November 7, 2020

First Second Gentleman in American history. We're proud of you! — 𝗠 😷𝗘 𝗕 𝗬 𝗠 (@moebym) November 7, 2020

Glad that aspiring trophy husbands like myself have a role model in @DouglasEmhoff.



He's an inspiration to us all. pic.twitter.com/gDQWqjZ69D — Peyton 🧂 Governor of East Texas (@PeytonWXYZ) November 7, 2020

Emhoff tweeted a photo of himself hugging his wife, and wrote, "So proud of you."

So proud of you. ❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Orb1ISe0dU — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) November 7, 2020

'We did it, Joe'

Video of Harris on the phone with Biden also quickly went viral.

"We did it, Joe," Harris says in the video. "You're going to be the next president of the United States."