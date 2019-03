As Galaxy S10 phones go on sale, one big question looms

A question has been on my mind since Samsung last month announced four new Galaxy S10 phones, with the high-tech Galaxy Fold as a cherry on top. Who's supposed to be buying these five phones? Just think: You've got the Galaxy S10E, the S10 and the Galaxy S10 Plus all on sale starting today. Then, the foldable Galaxy Fold on April 26, and some people might be tempted to wait for the Galaxy S10 5G some time in summer (Q2, specifically).

Seen one way, Samsung's lineup is an embarrassment of riches. Seen another, it's a confusion for buyers who want a simple choice. Is Samsung really OK with cannibalizing itself?

As a professional reviewer, I'm allergic to handing down final assessments before the thorough testing is done. But now that I've fully reviewed the Galaxy S10 Plus and am currently reviewing Samsung's smallest, cheapest Galaxy S10 phone, the Galaxy S10E (it's ongoing), I've gotten a feel for who those phones are for.

I've now gone hands-on with the Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy S10. And while we're still waiting to touch the Galaxy Fold -- we've "seen" it behind layers of glass and in video -- I have seen enough of a competitor device, the Huawei Mate X, to sense who a foldable phone would appeal to.

That's a long way of saying I'm going to attempt to break down who each new Samsung Galaxy phone is for, but only if you promise you understand this isn't final buying advice and my thoughts could change after actually reviewing all the phones. Good? Good. You'll find a full specs comparison at the bottom.

Galaxy S10E



Cost: $750, £669, AU$1,199

Screen size: 5.8 inches

Competition: iPhone XR, OnePlus 6T, Galaxy S10

What it is: E is for "Essential." The Galaxy S10E is the smallest, cheapest Galaxy S10 with the most basic specs. You still get the same core front and rear cameras, processor, Android build and design as the larger and more expensive Galaxy S10 phones, but without as much embellishment. The fingerprint scanner is in the power button. Battery life should also be trimmed back. So far in my tests, it's delivering on its promises.

Who it's for: Everyone, but particularly those who want a Galaxy S10 for less and people who like a smaller phone.

When to buy it: Now.

Galaxy S10 Plus

Cost: $1,000, £899, AU$1,499

Screen size: 6.4 inches

Competition: iPhone XS Max, LG G8 ThinQ, Pixel 3 XL, OnePlus 6T, Galaxy S10

What it is: The largest, priciest Galaxy S10 phone with the most cameras: three on the back and two on the front. Phenomenal battery life, and 512GB and 1TB options that come with a ceramic backing. This is an excellent, everything phone with great photography and few compromises. Read my full Galaxy S10 Plus review.



Who it's for: People searching for a top-notch premium phone, and those who like a large-screen device.

When to buy it: Now.

Galaxy S10

Cost: $900, £799, AU$1,349

Screen size: 6.1 inches

Competition: iPhone XS, LG G8 ThinQ, Pixel 3, OnePlus 6T, Galaxy S10E, Galaxy S10 Plus

What it is: Sandwiched between the S10E and S10 Plus, this one's a head-scratcher for me. For $100 more, you get more. And for $150 less, you get almost just as much. So why even bother? My best guess is that the carriers want the S10 in their portfolio as a midsize device. I haven't reviewed the S10 yet, so I can't say for sure whether it's worth the money or if you should pick another S10 phone instead. However, it's likely that this standard S10 will see a lot of seasonal sales and deals, and if you see a good one, you probably wouldn't go wrong buying it. Read more about the Galaxy S10 here.



Who it's for: Still to be determined, but probably people taking advantage of a promotion, or those who strongly prefer the size.

When to buy it: Now.

Galaxy S10 5G



Cost: TBA, but pricier than the Galaxy S10 Plus, and will require a 5G service plan

Screen size: 6.7 inches

Competition: Every other 5G phone, Galaxy S10 Plus

What it is: Samsung's first 5G effort, which will theoretically be ready to go when 5G networks come online. It's the largest of all the Galaxy S10 phones, with four cameras on the back and two on the front, including a 3D sensor for each side. This is the only S10 that will be able to shoot portrait video (the embedded video shows it in action). I went hands-on with the Galaxy S10 5G here.



Who it's for: Early 5G adopters. Interested buyers should be aware of this development, however.

When to buy it: Summer in the US

Galaxy Fold

Cost: $1,980 for the 4G model; TBA for the 5G version

Screen size: 6.7 inches

Competition: Huawei Mate X, upcoming foldable phones (including two more from Samsung?)

What it is: A foldable phone that opens into a tablet, with a 4.6-inch exterior screen, a 7.3-inch interior screen and six cameras. Running on Android 9 Pie, the idea is that you unfold it to get more detail. Multitasking embraces up to three live screen areas at a time. I called it one of the most exciting phones I've "seen" in years.



Who it's for: Samsung describes the Galaxy Fold as a "luxury device." I'll add that it's a status buy for those with cash to burn.

When to buy it: It goes on sale April 26.

