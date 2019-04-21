Arya, what? Game of Thrones fans react to that unexpected scene

Spoilers for Game of Thrones ahead.

Actress Maisie Williams is 22 now, but she was just 13 when she began playing Arya Stark (who was 11, but is now 18) on Game of Thrones. And frankly, some of us still see her as the show's kid sister. So when she finally got a romantic scene with longtime pal Gendry on Sunday night's episode, it was tough for some fans to face.

me watching Arya and Gendry knowing Maisie Williams is 22 but in my head she’s still 12 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/JO3UCyP5Gt — Allison #ALLCAPS🏆 (@allie_jay13) April 22, 2019

#GameofThrones that scene with Arya and Gendry... I can't look at her like that, she's basically my kid sister pic.twitter.com/O9ZPaIYVqN — Nakia (@WakandaQueenMza) April 22, 2019

Williams herself thought it was a prank, she told Entertainment Weekly.

"I was like, 'Yo, good one,'" she confessed.

But upon learning it was real, Williams was "very happy," co-star Sophie Turner told EW.

Hey, even in the show's 2011 premiere, Ned Stark (Arya's dad) and Robert Baratheon (Gendry's father) were talking about arranging a marriage, as fans pointed out. There just weren't the kids they had in mind for it.

Robert Baratheon: I have a son, you have a daughter. We'll join our houses.



Arya and Gendry:#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/5p2kYHzyef — Alphina (@maleedus) April 22, 2019

Arya & Gendry don’t even know what they dads had planned so long ago... pic.twitter.com/CYRA9tug4y — First I Robbed You👸🏽 (@_R_U_B_E_) April 22, 2019

🤯🤯🤯... Robert Baratheon was right all along... Joffrey and Sansa didn't work because that wasn't really his son... But his son really did eventually get with Ned's daughter... Damn. — Crazy Frog Lady 🐸 (@crazy_frog_lady) April 22, 2019

And some fans were all for Arya finally finding romance, pointing out she's not a little kid now, and her encounter was fully consensual, unlike many on this show.

"Arya is 18, in full control and making a choice," a fan pointed out. "She's having probably the least weird, and most empowering consensual interaction in the whole show. Ever. EVER."

Arya is 18, in full control and making a choice. She's having probably the least weird, and most empowering consensual interaction in the whole show. Ever. EVER — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) April 22, 2019

I’m glad Arya actually lost her virginity to someone she did care for. Absolutely a great way to give her the humanity that she had to put aside for so many years🐺❄️💙 @Maisie_Williams — Brendon Smith (@bigdogXVI) April 22, 2019

I’m thankful Maisie kept it classy - she was perfect! She doesn’t need nudity to enhance her character. She’s a BA — Nancy Williamson (@Nancy_WebDesign) April 22, 2019

Some snarked about how the experience went. Joked rapper T-Pain, "That was trash," attributing the remark to, "Arya probably."

“That was trash”- Arya probably — T-Pain (@TPAIN) April 22, 2019

"Where's Podrick" - Ayra probably — afrosheep (@afrosheepy) April 22, 2019

Did she shave her legs for that? — ꀘ ꍟ ꈤ ꀸ ꋪ ꍏ (@Truble247365) April 22, 2019

Some fans, however, were Team Arya and Gendry all the way. "Get it girl," wrote one Twitter user.

Me watching Gendry and Arya have a conversation: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Up1YTiDHRK — Fattest Bear (@ljcharley_11) April 22, 2019

arya with everyone else vs. arya with gendry pic.twitter.com/1eDW3cW8wW — richard madden’s fluffy pillow lips (@wildlingjon) April 22, 2019

Arya and Gendry finally getting together I’ve been wanting this for YEARS this is my time #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/zlFK9By0Vx — Ashley (@AshleyFerrieri) April 22, 2019

Also, this is Game of Thrones, so no romance is going to run smoothly, right? Cracked one fan, "Arya and Gendry's relationship gonna be WILD when she starts swapping faces."

Arya and Gendry's relationship gonna be WILD when she starts swapping faces pic.twitter.com/LhyBRC7adW — mose (@mosebergmann) April 22, 2019

Gendry: I think it's time we start seeing other people

Arya, pulling out her faces: who you wanna see boo? — Big Ole Freak (@cahmehron) April 22, 2019

Jon snow when he finds out about Arya and gendry #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/SX4Gtny115 — kop legend (@koplegend11) April 22, 2019

Gendry trying to come up with a body count that won’t get him killed by Arya pic.twitter.com/EGuAKX60g0 — Alexandra (@aquinn95) April 22, 2019

Game of Thrones continues on HBO with the third episode of the final season, airing April 28.