Arya, what? Game of Thrones fans react to that unexpected scene

Spoilers for Game of Thrones ahead.
Actress Maisie Williams is 22 now, but she was just 13 when she began playing Arya Stark (who was 11, but is now 18) on Game of Thrones. And frankly, some of us still see her as the show's kid sister. So when she finally got a romantic scene with longtime pal Gendry on Sunday night's episode, it was tough for some fans to face.
Williams herself thought it was a prank, she told Entertainment Weekly.
"I was like, 'Yo, good one,'" she confessed.
But upon learning it was real, Williams was "very happy," co-star Sophie Turner told EW.
Hey, even in the show's 2011 premiere, Ned Stark (Arya's dad) and Robert Baratheon (Gendry's father) were talking about arranging a marriage, as fans pointed out. There just weren't the kids they had in mind for it.
And some fans were all for Arya finally finding romance, pointing out she's not a little kid now, and her encounter was fully consensual, unlike many on this show.
"Arya is 18, in full control and making a choice," a fan pointed out. "She's having probably the least weird, and most empowering consensual interaction in the whole show. Ever. EVER."
Some snarked about how the experience went. Joked rapper T-Pain, "That was trash," attributing the remark to, "Arya probably."
Some fans, however, were Team Arya and Gendry all the way. "Get it girl," wrote one Twitter user.
Also, this is Game of Thrones, so no romance is going to run smoothly, right? Cracked one fan, "Arya and Gendry's relationship gonna be WILD when she starts swapping faces."
Game of Thrones continues on HBO with the third episode of the final season, airing April 28.
