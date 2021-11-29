Arts and crafts Cyber Monday sale: Michaels, JoAnn and more

If you feel like you've been missing out during Cyber Monday because you can't find any good arts and crafts deals, you're going to want to check out these epic deals from Michaels, JoAnn and Walmart. All of these retailers have something for knitters, painters, designers and everyone in between. You can find crafty deals pretty much anywhere, but these are the places you should look for the best price.
Who doesn't like a little arts and crafts every now and then? We've already done the legwork for you and found the best Cyber Monday discounts you can get today.
Best Michaels Cyber Monday deals
Any newbie artist would be thrilled with the variety of paint colors and tools included in this low-cost art set. There's 18 watercolor paint tubes, 24 color cakes, 10 mixed media sheets and more to paint.
- Artist's Loft back-stapled and gallery wrapped canvas: 60% off
- Artist's Loft arts & crafts center: $100 (save $120)
- Artist's Loft 101-piece easel set: $30 (save $55)
- Lion Brand yarn: 20% off
- Ultimate all-in-one photo studio: $110 (save $20)
- Build your own tie-dye kit: $25
Best JoAnn Cyber Monday deals
This deal on quality quilting fabric from Quilter's Showcase and more, gives you savings of $4 per yard of fabric. You'll find pretty much any fabric you want, including exclusive JoAnn designs.
- Lang puzzles: 30% off (online only)
- Tim Holtz Sizzix Bundles: 30% off (online only)
- Big Twist and K+C Yarn: 50% off (online only)
- Home Hobby Table cover: $30 (save $20)