Arts and crafts Cyber Monday sale: Michaels, JoAnn and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

If you feel like you've been missing out during Cyber Monday because you can't find any good arts and crafts deals, you're going to want to check out these epic deals from Michaels, JoAnn and Walmart. All of these retailers have something for knitters, painters, designers and everyone in between. You can find crafty deals pretty much anywhere, but these are the places you should look for the best price.

Who doesn't like a little arts and crafts every now and then? We've already done the legwork for you and found the best Cyber Monday discounts you can get today.

Best Michaels Cyber Monday deals

Michaels Any newbie artist would be thrilled with the variety of paint colors and tools included in this low-cost art set. There's 18 watercolor paint tubes, 24 color cakes, 10 mixed media sheets and more to paint.













Best JoAnn Cyber Monday deals

JoAnn Fabric and Craft Store This deal on quality quilting fabric from Quilter's Showcase and more, gives you savings of $4 per yard of fabric. You'll find pretty much any fabric you want, including exclusive JoAnn designs.









More Arts and Crafts Cyber Monday deals