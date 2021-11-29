Live: Best Cyber Monday deals live blog 41 Cyber Monday deals Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO of Twitter The Book of Boba Fett US restricts travel over omicron PS5 restock tracker
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Arts and crafts Cyber Monday sale: Michaels, JoAnn and more

Cyber Monday deals are here for the crafty buyers too. Grab these deals while you still can.

combo-jpg.png
Target/Michaels/Robin Mosley/CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

If you feel like you've been missing out during Cyber Monday because you can't find any good arts and crafts deals, you're going to want to check out these epic deals from Michaels, JoAnn and Walmart. All of these retailers have something for knitters, painters, designers and everyone in between. You can find crafty deals pretty much anywhere, but these are the places you should look for the best price. 

Who doesn't like a little arts and crafts every now and then? We've already done the legwork for you and found the best Cyber Monday discounts you can get today.

Best Michaels Cyber Monday deals

Artist's Loft art set

Save $45
Michaels

Any newbie artist would be thrilled with the variety of paint colors and tools included in this low-cost art set. There's 18 watercolor paint tubes, 24 color cakes, 10 mixed media sheets and more to paint.

$20 at Michaels

Best JoAnn Cyber Monday deals

Quilting fabric

Save $4
JoAnn Fabric and Craft Store

This deal on quality quilting fabric from Quilter's Showcase and more, gives you savings of $4 per yard of fabric. You'll find pretty much any fabric you want, including exclusive JoAnn designs.

$2 at JoAnn

More Arts and Crafts Cyber Monday deals