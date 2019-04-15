Article 13: EU countries approve copyright directive

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

European countries approved sweeping reforms to copyright law on Monday after the European Parliament voted to adopt the new legislation last month.

The EU Copyright Directive will protect and govern how copyrighted content posted online, bringing outdated rules up to scratch for the internet age. The law has been hotly debated both by politicians and the wider tech community, with some of the world's biggest companies taking a strong stance against the legislation -- in particular a section known as Article 13.

For proponents of digital rights, the approval of the directive comes as a huge blow after over a year of campaigning to uphold what they see as the integrity of the internet. Following the European Parliament vote in March, there was hope that enough key countries might try to block the directive that it wouldn't pass, but ultimately it didn't face enough opposition on a national level (all EU legislation faces a final vote by member states before it can pass into law).

Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Finland and Sweden voted against adopting the directive, whereas Belgium, Estonia and Slovenia abstained.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.