4 arrested in connection with 'Game of Thrones' episode leak

Macall B. Polay/Courtesy of HBO

If you can't seem to keep all the characters and storylines straight on "Game of Thrones," you can be forgiven for being confused about the leaks tied to the hit show too.

Four people accused of leaking an episode of the popular HBO series have been arrested in India, according to a report Monday by the AFP news agency.

Police told AFP the four were arrested for the unauthorized release of episode 4 of the current season, and are "accused of criminal breach of trust and computer-related offenses." The episode leaked from Star India, a company that distributes HBO programming there.

Neither HBO nor Star India immediately responded to requests for comment.

When the leak was first reported earlier this month, Star India called it a "grave issue."

"We take this breach very seriously and have immediately initiated forensic investigations at our and the technology partner's end to swiftly determine the cause," the company said.

The arrests are unrelated to the cyberbreach that hit HBO in July. Since then, hackers have released scripts of "Game of Thrones" in an effort to get the network to pay a ransom. Hackers on Sunday also reportedly leaked episodes of "Insecure" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which is set to return to the network Oct. 1.