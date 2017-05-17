'Arrested Development' returns to Netflix for fifth season

Netflix/YouTube Screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

The story of a wealthy family that lost everything and the son who had no choice but to keep them together just got a new season.

The cult classic "Arrested Development" is returning for a fifth season as a Netflix exclusive, the streaming service and cast confirmed Wednesday. The show will premiere on Netflix in 2018, though there's no specific date yet.



The cast, starring Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, Portia de Rossi, David Cross and Alia Shawkat, will all return for the show's second Netflix-exclusive season. "Arrested Development" was cancelled in February 2006, after three seasons.

Despite low ratings, the show amassed a massive following online, leading to a resurgence in 2013 with a Netflix exclusive comeback for the fourth season. After the fourth season ended, the cast hinted for years at a return to the streaming service.

"In talks with Netflix we all felt that stories about a narcissistic, erratically behaving family in the building business -- and their desperate abuses of power -- are really underrepresented on TV these days," series creator Mitchell Hurwitz said in a statement, with some slight shade at the Trump family.

In the previous season on Netflix, the Bluth family wanted to build a wall between the US and Mexico to "keep Mexicans out," about two years before Donald Trump announced he was running for president. That season ended with Tony Hale's character Buster Bluth under arrest in the death of Lucille Austero, played by Liza Minelli.