Arnold Schwarzenegger, donkey and pony offer coronavirus advice

The Terminator has a message for you. Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger released an adorable short video on social media Sunday, urging fans to stay at home to help fight the coronavirus outbreak. To deliver his message, Schwarzenegger enlisted help from pets Whiskey, a pony, and Lulu, a donkey.

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

"See, the important thing is that you stay at home, because there's a curfew now," Schwarzenegger said in the video. "No one is allowed out. Especially someone who is, like, 72 years old. After you are 65, you are not allowed out of the house anymore in California. So we stay home and we eat here," the 72-year-old-actor said.

He fed carrots to Lulu and Whiskey while reinforcing the message, saying, "We don't go out, we don't go to restaurants, we don't do anything like that anymore here." And in what might be the most surprising change in the veteran bodybuilder's lifestyle, Schwarzenegger even said the idea of going to a gymnasium was "out the window" for the time being.

Schwarzenegger was referring to California governor Gavin Newsom urging people 65 and older, as well as those with chronic health conditions, to isolate themselves from others. Also on Sunday, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti ordered Los Angeles bars, nightclubs, movie theaters and fitness centers to close. Restaurants must offer takeout food only.

Schwarzenegger served as California's governor from 2003 to 2011.