A video doorbell has been missing from Arlo's popular lineup of home security solutions, and now it looks like the absent option may be on the horizon.
Partner I-View, which provides alarm-monitoring services for some of Arlo's products, posted an ad on its site a couple of weeks ago as part of a news release, showing the Arlo lineup -- including the video doorbell labeled as "Coming soon!" It was spotted recently by Zatznotfunny.com.
The ad shows a long oval doorbell, typical of the genre, with camera at the top and a depression button at the bottom, which looks like it has illumination, proclaiming "See and respond to guests from anywhere with crystal clear 2-way audio and 2MP full HD video."
Arlo didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.
Discuss: Arlo's smart video doorbell may be imminent
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.