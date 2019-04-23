Arlo's smart video doorbell may be imminent

I-View Now

A video doorbell has been missing from Arlo's popular lineup of home security solutions, and now it looks like the absent option may be on the horizon.

Partner I-View, which provides alarm-monitoring services for some of Arlo's products, posted an ad on its site a couple of weeks ago as part of a news release, showing the Arlo lineup -- including the video doorbell labeled as "Coming soon!" It was spotted recently by Zatznotfunny.com.

The ad shows a long oval doorbell, typical of the genre, with camera at the top and a depression button at the bottom, which looks like it has illumination, proclaiming "See and respond to guests from anywhere with crystal clear 2-way audio and 2MP full HD video."

Arlo didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.