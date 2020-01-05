CNET también está disponible en español.

Arlo's floodlight camera is 100% battery-powered

This is Arlo's first floodlight camera.

You don't have to hard-wire the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera.

 Arlo
This story is part of CES 2020, our complete coverage of the showroom floor and the hottest new tech gadgets around.

Arlo makes a variety of outdoor devices, from the Pro series of battery-powered security cameras to the new hardwired Arlo Video Doorbell -- and even a motion-enabled security light. Now the smart home brand is introducing its first floodlight camera -- the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera. 

We've seen battery-powered spotlight cameras before, but this is the first battery-powered floodlight camera I've come across. It signals a shift away from hardwired and powered-adapter-tethered connected devices -- to devices with more installation flexibility.

The Pro 3 Floodlight Camera is expected to be available this spring and will cost $250. 

Here's a look at some of its specs and features:

  • 2K HD livestreaming and recorded clips
  • 160-degree field of view
  • Integrated LED floodlights
  • Two-way audio
  • Rechargeable batteries
  • Built-in siren
  • Night vision

With an optional Arlo Smart cloud subscription service, starting at $3 per month, Pro 3 Floodlight Camera owners will have access to custom motion alerts, 30-day video clip history, the e911 feature that connects to your local law enforcement even when you aren't home and other services. 

The standout feature here is the rechargeable battery-powered design. Most traditional floodlights that don't have cameras are hardwired and every smart floodlight camera I've tested (so far) has been hardwired as well. I wonder about the battery life of this device, but that's something we'll just have to test our for ourselves.

