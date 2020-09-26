Arlo rounds out its budget security camera tier with two new Essential models

Arlo

Arlo has been busy this year adding home security cameras to its new lineup of Essential cameras. Unlike the high-end Pro line of Arlo cams, the Essential cameras come at more affordable prices. First we got the $130 Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, then the Netgear spinoff brand introduced the $200 Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell.

Now Arlo is back with two new Essential cameras -- the $150 Essential XL Spotlight Camera and the $100 Arlo Essential Camera. The Essential XL is available now for preorder; the Essential camera will be available at Walmart "this holiday season," according to Arlo's press release.

Like other smart home security brands, Arlo is joining the trend of lowering camera prices across the industry. Ring recently introduced a second-gen version of its original Video Doorbell for just $100. Wyze, Blink, Yi and other brands also offer affordable home security cameras.

While Arlo's Essential series doesn't come close to the value of a $20 or $30 camera from a competitor like Wyze, its $100 Essential camera in particular is a big shift for the brand to be more competitive in this product category.

Both the Essential XL and the Essential cam have the basic specs you'd expect from a DIY security camera today -- 1080p live streaming, two-way audio and motion alerts. These cameras also have integrated sirens and battery-powered designs, although, unlike Arlo Pro cameras, these Essential cameras don't have removable batteries. Instead, you have to take the whole camera inside when you need to charge it. They connect directly to Wi-Fi and don't require Arlo base stations to operate.

The Essential XL has a built-in spotlight and claims an "extended battery life" that's supposed to last for up to one year. Both cameras get three free months of Arlo Smart, Arlo's optional service that includes cloud storage, custom alerts that distinguish among people, vehicles, animals and packages -- and the e911 service that connects you with local law enforcement from the Arlo app.

We're getting our hands on these cameras for full reviews, so check back soon for our full impressions as we head into the holiday season.