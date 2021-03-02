Arlo launches new $100 Essential Indoor Camera

Arlo

DIY home security developer Arlo is launching a brand new $100 indoor camera for preorder today. The Arlo Essential Indoor Camera joins the company's new Essential line of devices, alongside its recently released video doorbells and other Essential security cameras. (International prices aren't available, but $100 converts to about £70 or AU$120.)

The Essential Indoor Camera will come with the usual spread of features, including motion detection and alerts, 1080p resolution, two-way audio, night vision, a built-in siren, a 130-degree viewing angle and Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri compatibility. In other words, the Indoor Camera will do everything you expect a home security camera to do in 2021.

Where the Essential Indoor Camera really stands out is its price: Arlo has traditionally been one of the best camera developers on the market -- its video doorbell is currently CNET's favorite, and its Pro 3 cameras are among our favorite outdoor security options. But while its devices have impressed, its price tags have seemed increasingly high. That's especially when compared to relative newcomers to the space, such as Wyze and Ring, that are releasing impressive cameras for $20 and video doorbells for less than $100.

While a $100 camera isn't quite in Wyze's super-cheap range, it's a step down from the $500 price tag on the Arlo Pro 3 double-pack.

Unlike the Pro 3 -- and the $50 Wyze Cam Outdoor for that matter -- the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera isn't weather proofed. It does, however, include some interesting privacy features, most notably the automated privacy shield. Basically you can use the Arlo app to cover the Indoor Camera's lens and disable recording at certain times. Then you can re-enable it when you'd like.

While we have yet to test all of these features, they could amount to an exciting product for a reasonable price.

The Arlo Essential Indoor Camera will be available at Arlo's website, Best Buy, Amazon and other retailers for $100. An Arlo spokesperson said devices are expected to ship at the end of March.