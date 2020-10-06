Arlo introduces new Pro 4 and Ultra 2 battery-powered cameras, available for preorder now

Arlo

Arlo on Tuesday added the Arlo Pro 4 and the Ultra 2 to its rapidly growing roster of home security cameras. Both cameras are available for preorder now. The $200 Pro 4 one-camera kit ships on Oct. 28; the $300 Ultra 2 one-camera kit ships on Oct. 18.

If you're having trouble keeping track of Arlo's home security product announcements, you aren't the only one. By my count, the Netgear spinoff has introduced seven new cameras this year, starting with the $130 Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, the $250 Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera, the $200 Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell, followed by the $150 Essential XL Spotlight Camera and the $100 Arlo Essential Camera -- and now the Arlo Pro 4 and the Ultra 2.

While the company has mainly focused on building out its new Essential tier of more affordable security cameras, it's also making updates to its existing midrange Pro and high-end Ultra tiers as well.

Both the Pro 4 and Ultra 2 models offer HD live streaming (the Pro 4 has 2K, whereas the Ultra 2 has 4K), wide viewing angles (Pro 4: 160-degree; Ultra 2: 180-degree), built-in spotlights and sirens, two-way audio, rechargeable batteries, weatherproof housing and support for the Arlo Smart subscription service and for Alexa and Google Assistant (the Ultra 2 also works with Apple HomeKit).

It's looking like we'll have a lot of Arlo cameras to test out in the coming months, so check back for in-depth comparisons of the whole range.