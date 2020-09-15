Arlo adds a battery to its new Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell

Arlo

The Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell -- Arlo's latest video doorbell -- is a bit different than the company's existing hardwired Video Doorbell. Instead of having a strictly hardwired design, the new Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell can be either hardwired or powered via an included rechargeable battery. According to Arlo, the Essential doorbell should last between three to six months on a single charge.

The $200 Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell is available for preorder now at select retailers and will start shipping later this year. International prices aren't yet available, but that converts to about £160 or AU$280.

Arlo sells a lineup of home security devices, from the Pro 3 outdoor security camera to the Pro 3 Floodlight camera -- and a variety of accessories. Its products are on the high-end side of DIY home security and include an optional Arlo Smart subscription service. Arlo Smart starts at $3 a month and includes 30 days of saved video clips, advanced alerts that distinguish among people, animals, vehicles and packages, activity zones and the e911 service that contacts local law enforcement, even if you're away from home.

The Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell has a 180-degree field of view, a 1:1 aspect ratio so you can see more of your front stoop, a built-in siren for security and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Unlike select other Arlo devices, a base station is not required for the Essential doorbell to work.

In addition to the Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell, Arlo also plans to release an Arlo Chime in early 2021 to work alongside the battery-powered doorbell.