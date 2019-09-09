Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Pop star Ariana Grande's hit song NASA used the space agency's exploration of the universe as a metaphor for a relationship. A group of interns at the real NASA turned that around and rewrote the song as a literal riff on the agency's mission and plans to return humans to the moon.

The video is a volunteer outreach project from the student interns at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. NASA shared the video last week, describing it as an "educational parody." It's full of real mission clips mixed with footage of the interns in astronaut outfits dancing and working on science projects.

The sheer joy of the production shines through. The interns call out NASA's planned Artemis moon mission with abandon, singing, "With our eyes surely we will see another Earth-rise/SLS will take our dreams beyond the skies." SLS is NASA's under-development Space Launch System rocket.

Grande saw the video and thanked the interns. "Oh my. This is so pure and special and insane. Hi everyone over there that is doing such incredible work," Grande tweeted on Monday.

oh my. this is so pure and special and insane. hi everyone over there that is doing such incredible work ! thank u for taking the time to make this ! my heart is ..... bursting. 🌑🌫🖤 https://t.co/o48OzSSTcD — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 9, 2019

If these interns represent the future of NASA, then our space ambitions are in good hands.

Now playing: Watch this: Everything we know about NASA's Space Launch System

Originally published Sept. 9, 11:51 a.m. PT.