Social media is going to be all over Ariana Grande's sold-out benefit concert to aid the Manchester, England, bombing victims.

Three of the biggest sites -- Facebook, Twitter and YouTube -- will each be livestreaming Grande's "One Love Manchester" concert on Sunday. The event will be shown on the pop star's Facebook page, Twitter account and YouTube channel.

The charity event will feature Grande and special guests Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Robbie Williams and Pharrell Williams at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground. The show also will be just miles from where a suicide bomber struck, killing 22 people and injuring dozens at the Manchester Arena following Grande's May 22 concert.

Proceeds will go toward a fund set up by the British Red Cross and the city of Manchester. On Twitter, fans can give money through a special "Donate" tab that will be alongside the stream.

The concert will air at 7 p.m. BT and 11 p.m. PT.