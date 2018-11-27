Months after her Nintendo Labo concert with Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande sought help with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
The Thank U, Next singer asked her 136 million Instagram followers Monday how to play the Nintendo Switch racer's online multiplayer, including a Yoshi sprite.
"does anybody know how to play mario kart with a friend from different locations on nintendo switch?" she posted to her story. "pls dm me it's urgent. thank u so much."
Grande must've figured out she needed to exchange friend codes and have a subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service, since she later posted a shot of the game's globe multiplayer hub.
She isn't the only celebrity to acknowledge her Nintendo fandom lately. Lady Gaga tweeted about her overnight struggles with Bayonetta over the weekend.
Discuss: Ariana Grande asks Instagram about Nintendo Switch's Mario Kart 8
