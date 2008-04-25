Argentina, here we come

It's official. Mark Shuttleworth (Ubuntu) and I are going to be in Buenos Aires on August 14 through 15. I'm corresponding with several of you about putting together a community event there (or more). Mark is obviously the big draw, so let's put together some cool gatherings to welcome him to Argentina. (I also have some business meetings planned with an Alfresco partner during the days, but there should be time for community events.)

I think it would be very interesting to have some of the following:

Listening to Mark talk about the future of Linux

Listening to Argentines talking about the state of the open-source market in Argentina

Watching Riquelme play for Boca :-) (Wrong time of year for football, unfortunately!)

Meeting with government representatives to hear about government adoption of open source

Meeting with private companies about their open-source adoption

And more.

If you're interested in participating, please email. I've started to organize things with a few people there. I'm really looking forward to it.