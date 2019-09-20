David Becker/Getty Images

Area 51 has long been a rich piece of American pop culture. Are aliens kept there? Super secret spaceships? Men in black with memory-wiping devices? The Nevada facility regularly pops up in movies like Independence Day and TV shows like The X-Files, but it made the news this summer for a joke that turned into an actual planned event.

How did it start?

In June 2019, Matty Roberts, a 21-year-old Bakersfield, California, college student, created a Facebook event titled Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us. The supposed joke event urged people to raid the US government facility on Friday, Sept. 20.

"We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry," the original text read. "If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let's see them aliens." ("Naruto run" refers to an especially awkward way of running depicted in the Japanese anime Naruto, where main character Naruto Uzumaki flings his arms out behind him.)

As a joke, the event is an entertaining play on America's lengthy fascination with extraterrestrials and the mysterious Area 51. But as a real event, it left a lot to be desired.

Three separate events

The US Air Force warned people that storming its property wouldn't be taken lightly. But with more than 2 million people RSVPing to attend the event, and at least some of them appearing to be serious, multiple events are now set for the weekend. None, however, promises an illegal raid on military property (at least not officially).

Alienstock in Rachel, Nevada

At first, Roberts and other organizers worked with Connie West, who owns the Little A'Le'Inn Motel in tiny Rachel, Nevada, to create an alien-themed music festival dubbed Alienstock to be held in the Rachel area Sept. 19-21. But can that small town actually handle a fest featuring two dozen musical acts? After all, Rachel has roughly 50 residents, no gas station and no street lights.

Roberts backed out, reportedly due to concern about permits and other details, but the event is still continuing without him.

It remains to be seen how the quiet desert area that's home to Area 51 can handle a deluge of internet fans. The county could seek financial restitution from the event organizers for the money it'll have to spend on security.

CNET's own Erin Carson will be attending the Rachel event and reporting on what she sees.

Alien Stock in Las Vegas

Rachel, Nevada, could have issues hosting a large festival, but you know one city that's expert at hosting giant crowds? Las Vegas.

So another event, also apparently called Alien Stock, will be held at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m.

"You can expect EDM artists and some unique art being displayed for an 'out of this world' gathering!" the site promises, using shorthand for "electronic dance music."

'Storm' Area 51 Basecamp Experience in Hiko, Nevada

Rachel isn't the only rural Nevada location hosting an alien event this weekend. On Sept. 20-21, the Alien Research Center in the small community of Hiko is also partying.

This event, dubbed the "Storm" Area 51 Basecamp Experience, promises live music, UFO-themed speakers, food trucks and art installations. DJ Paul Oakenfeld will perform, and the 2018 documentary "Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers" will be shown. Like Rachel, Hiko isn't much of a place, so you'll need to stay in your own tent or RV. Ticketmaster is selling passes for the event.

But hey, Arby's fast-food chain is taking a food truck to the center, and it'll serve dishes including the E.T. Slider and the Galaxy shake.

Other random facts

How to watch it all unfold

If you prefer to watch the craziness from your own couch, lots of individuals are promising to livestream the event. Here are a couple of working streams.

And keep an eye on social media, of course. Twitter has some fun memes and jokes going.

Originally posted Sept. 19 and will be updated as news comes in.