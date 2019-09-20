Area 51 memes: Watch a guy Naruto run behind a reporter on live TV

Aliens, watch your backs. The meme-turned-musical-festival known as Alienstock has finally arrived. The two-day event in the tiny town of Rachel stemmed from a joke Facebook event suggesting people storm the heavily guarded Area 51, long associated with space aliens.

CNET's own Erin Carson is attending the Rachel event, and will report back on what she encounters, but social media is already ready and watching.

On Friday morning, Twitter couldn't get enough of a guy Naruto-running through the Nevada desert behind a reporter on live TV. "Naruto run" refers to an awkward way of running depicted in the Japanese anime Naruto, where main character Naruto Uzumaki flings his arms behind him. The original Facebook Area 51 event description famously said, "We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry," the original text read. "If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let's see them aliens."

Here is said guy, with these words from a Twitter user: "We live in such a great times we can witness a dude Naruto-running his way to Area 51. Now folks I'm not usually sentimental but that shit's beautiful." Wrote another, "This is high-key the dumbest greatest thing our generation is doing."

RT masumilovebot: we live in such a great times we can witness a dude Naruto running his way to area 51 now folks im not usually sentimental but that shit's beautiful #Area51storm pic.twitter.com/76UBACwTcQ — Frida Caceres (@FridaCmendoza) September 20, 2019

My faith in humanity has been restored. Naruto for the win. #Area51storm pic.twitter.com/5wULlsB3Kg — Akram (@Champagneabdii) September 20, 2019

SOMEONE NARUTO BEHIND THE CAMERA I LOST IT 😂😂😂😂😂 THIS IS HIGHKEY THE DUMBEST GREATEST THING OUR GENERATION IS DOING #Area51storm #Area51 pic.twitter.com/3KZSJWfgBW — JANA ^—^ (@janawithluv) September 20, 2019

Leading up to the events, many people thought no one would show up. "There will be maybe 20 people there and they will be arrested and fined," predicted one Twitter user. "I bet this will be lots of fun."

There will be maybe twenty people there and they will be arrested and fined. I bet this will be lots of fun. 🙄 — Verona98 (@Verona982) September 19, 2019

Everybody tweeting about the #Area51 raid vs the amount of people showing up. pic.twitter.com/b8JixDcdhu — Introverted, not tryna kick it (@tinashesofine) September 19, 2019

But never underestimate Americans' love for anything alien, because whoa, people actually did come.

Remember that Area 51 thing? Yeah, they showed up.



What. The. Fuck. pic.twitter.com/EoTpFw1xiD — Rohan Javet Beg (@RohanBeg) September 20, 2019

Although the Twitter user who sent out that photo collage later apologized and said the first photo wasn't from the event.

Please ignore that first pic. That's not from Area 51. My bad.



I should've known because there are no white people in it.https://t.co/CY80Cuibse — Rohan Javet Beg (@RohanBeg) September 20, 2019

Still, people made the trek to the desert, properly attired and all.

😂😂 yo somebody get ya mans.. pic.twitter.com/FRNfew5Y7k — SmokeyDee (@smokeydee44) September 20, 2019

Even those who aren't attending were ready before the events started. "Tomorrow's the day. Godspeed you majestic warriors," one Twitter user tweeted on Thursday with an image of a giant alien.

What bars will look like after #Area51 raid 🍸: pic.twitter.com/aeEsuwIelo — Renata Konkoly (@RenataKonkoly) September 19, 2019

Sure, the entire concept is lighthearted if nothing bad happens. But are some people really going to be foolish enough to mess with the US Air Force, which is responsible for the mysterious Area 51? "Hope those socially awkward edgelords have good health insurance," one Twitter user wrote.

Hope those socially awkward edgelords have good health insurance. — Torpedo Tits Timmy (@DampBananas) September 19, 2019

I’m personally looking forward to this view: pic.twitter.com/Mv2mThC87x — week4paug (@week4paug) September 19, 2019

God luck my crazy American suicidal brothers and sisters #Area51 #area51raid pic.twitter.com/rPbcJ8HYZm — The Thorn of Camorr 🍯 🥇 : 🌊 💎 (@rice_warrior) September 19, 2019

We'll keep you posted.

Originally published Sept. 19 and will be updated frequently throughout the event. CNET's Erin Carson contributed to this report.