Area 51 Alienstock memes blasting off like a Naruto run

Aliens, watch your backs. Festival-goers started arriving in Rachel, Nevada, on Thursday, in advance of the meme-turned-musical-festival known as Alienstock. The two-day event in the tiny town of Rachel stemmed from a joke Facebook event suggesting people storm the heavily guarded Area 51, long associated with space aliens.

CNET's own Erin Carson is attending the Rachel event, and will report back on what she encounters. But even those who aren't attending are ready. "Tomorrow's the day. Godspeed you majestic warriors," one Twitter user tweeted with an image of a giant alien.

What bars will look like after #Area51 raid 🍸: pic.twitter.com/aeEsuwIelo — Renata Konkoly (@RenataKonkoly) September 19, 2019

Numerous jokes centered around the Naruto run mentioned in the original meme. That's an especially awkward way of running depicted in the Japanese anime Naruto, where main character Naruto Uzumaki is shown running with his arms flung out behind him. As one Twitter user points out, it's also a bit like awesomely awkward teen Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers.

Why is everyone running like this 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FK3Xwq8XoU — Sinkevich (@dylansinkevich) September 19, 2019

Why is everyone running like Tina Belcher? pic.twitter.com/VZ3BePzbSL — Jes (@jesticulated) September 19, 2019

Sure, the entire concept is lighthearted if nothing bad happens. But are some people really going to be foolish enough to mess with the US Air Force, which is responsible for the mysterious Area 51? Let's hope not, because things could turn grim. "Hope those socially awkward edgelords have good health insurance," one Twitter user wrote.

Hope those socially awkward edgelords have good health insurance. — Torpedo Tits Timmy (@DampBananas) September 19, 2019

I’m personally looking forward to this view: pic.twitter.com/Mv2mThC87x — week4paug (@week4paug) September 19, 2019

God luck my crazy American suicidal brothers and sisters #Area51 #area51raid pic.twitter.com/rPbcJ8HYZm — The Thorn of Camorr 🍯 🥇 : 🌊 💎 (@rice_warrior) September 19, 2019

And some are predicting that not everyone who's talking the talk is set to walk the walk. "There will be maybe 20 people there and they will be arrested and fined. I bet this will be lots of fun," wrote one Twitter user.

There will be maybe twenty people there and they will be arrested and fined. I bet this will be lots of fun. 🙄 — Verona98 (@Verona982) September 19, 2019

Everybody tweeting about the #Area51 raid vs the amount of people showing up. pic.twitter.com/b8JixDcdhu — Introverted, not tryna kick it (@tinashesofine) September 19, 2019

Everybody tweeting about raiding #Area51 but nobody raids it pic.twitter.com/7ZBO5O8hBX — SuperSonicGamer (@SonicSpeederboy) September 19, 2019

We'll keep you posted.

CNET's Erin Carson contributed to this report.