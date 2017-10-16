Are you using Wi-Fi? You're probably screwed (The 3:59, ep. 299)

CNET

It's time to change your Wi-Fi settings.

A new vulnerability called KRACK, which stands for key reactivation attack, goes after Wi-Fi devices and networks using WPA2 encryption -- or the type of encryption most of us use for our networks.

The scary thing about this attack? Even if you protect yourself, chances are other companies or individuals aren't protecting their networks, so be wary of which networks you join. We break that all down.

On a brighter note, we talk a bit about the future of wireless networks with 5G.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Are you using Wifi? You're probably screwed (The 3:59, ep. 299)

